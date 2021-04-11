Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,213.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $198.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $198.67. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.