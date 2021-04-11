LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $213.19 million and $15.55 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,251,831 coins and its circulating supply is 280,246,554 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

