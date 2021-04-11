Lua Token (LUA) Price Tops $0.22

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $342,081.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00611012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,417,928 coins and its circulating supply is 69,034,501 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

