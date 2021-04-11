Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Financial Survey

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blucora $717.95 million 1.13 $48.15 million $1.85 9.08

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lufax and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50 Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Blucora -36.67% 11.19% 4.72%

Summary

Blucora beats Lufax on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

