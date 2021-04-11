LunchMoney Market Capitalization Reaches $1.28 Million (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 219.2% higher against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $121,846.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00083769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00619674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033103 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,827 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.