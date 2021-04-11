Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

FTMNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

