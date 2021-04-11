Lunes Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunes has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $2,139.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lunes Profile

Get Lunes alerts:

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.