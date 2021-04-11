Lunyr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $83,160.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $83,160.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.00614878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.