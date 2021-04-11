Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 36,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Lyft stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,663,750 shares of company stock valued at $301,701,959. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.