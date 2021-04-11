Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0506 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $686,384.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lympo has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00612894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031978 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

