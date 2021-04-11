Lynch & Associates IN Buys 1,441 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

RTX stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

