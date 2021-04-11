Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

