Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.07 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

