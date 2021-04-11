Lynch & Associates IN Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Intel comprises 3.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

