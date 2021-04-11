Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.66 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.