Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 177.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $144.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.