Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.72 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 92,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 103,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

