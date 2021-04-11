Lynch & Associates IN Has $7.78 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

