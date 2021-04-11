Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.