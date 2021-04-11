Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

