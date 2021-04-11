Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 4,209 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

