Lynch & Associates IN Sells 130,162 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,162 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

