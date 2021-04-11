Lynch & Associates IN Sells 400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $389,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 630.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 23,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 104,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $253.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

