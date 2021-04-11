Lynch & Associates IN Sells 770 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

