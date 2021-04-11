Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $386.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

