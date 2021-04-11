M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $29.11 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

