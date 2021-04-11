Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.35. Magna International reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 791,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Magna International by 1,858.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

