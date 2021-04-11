MahaDAO Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.34 million and $1.51 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.41 or 0.00012416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00295946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.00732932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,475.46 or 0.99691019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00780812 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.