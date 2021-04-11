Maincoin (MNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,394.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $49,394.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00083769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00619674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

