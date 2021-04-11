Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $435,305.86 and $13.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002329 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.32 or 1.00262605 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,019,560 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,985 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

