Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $31,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd increased its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

MFC stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

