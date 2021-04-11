MAP Protocol Market Cap Tops $57.24 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $504,330.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00296218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.90 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,609.46 or 0.99872206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.00 or 0.00797515 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

