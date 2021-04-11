Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

