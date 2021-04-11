MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $534.56 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $380.28 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

