Marlin Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $164.88 million and $29.41 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00297459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00731493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.75 or 0.99671643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.00779338 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

