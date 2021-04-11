Maro 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,872.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $246.76 million and $20,872.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 935,666,418 coins and its circulating supply is 478,641,263 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

