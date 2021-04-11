Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Marotta Asset Management owned about 10.45% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLHK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.