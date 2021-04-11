Marotta Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,286 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF accounts for 2.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 18.03% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.

Shares of FLSW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

