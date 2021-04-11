Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

