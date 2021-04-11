Marotta Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 799,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,353. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42.

