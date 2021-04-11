Marotta Asset Management Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 4.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,751,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,471. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

