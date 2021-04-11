Marotta Asset Management Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,376. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

