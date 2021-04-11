Marotta Asset Management Invests $3.02 Million in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Marotta Asset Management owned 12.32% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

