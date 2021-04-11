Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.25. 2,627,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,788. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $249.38 and a 12-month high of $378.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

