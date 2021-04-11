Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECH. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.03. 232,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.