Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,738,000 after purchasing an additional 437,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 300,526 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 736,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 535,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,761. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.