Marotta Asset Management Sells 111,354 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.19% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 5,836,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,945. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.