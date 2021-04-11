Marotta Asset Management Sells 16,138 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF makes up 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDEN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of EDEN traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €100.56 ($118.31). 14,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($83.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.