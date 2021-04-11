Marotta Asset Management Sells 8,567 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF makes up about 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 1.51% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

NYSEARCA EWN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 117,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,475. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

