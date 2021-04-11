Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.61% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGB. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,621,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,587,000.

FLGB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,748. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

